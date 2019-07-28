TIFTON — Tift Regional Health System is holding a series of open interview and networking events in Tifton and Adel through September.
“TRHS has a lot of great opportunities for nurses, allied health professionals and support staff,” Lori Folsom, TRHS asstistant vice president of human resources, said in a news release. “People interested in fulfilling their career goals with TRHS can bring their resume to one of these events.
"We will have on-the-spot job offers for qualified candidates. With competitive salaries and robust benefits, TRHS is a health care institution where medical professionals can thrive.”
Before attending one of the events, Folsom said interested parties are asked to go to www.tiftregional.com/careers to view open positions and apply for the position of their choice.
“Attendees should come to these events ready to meet and interview with hiring leaders,” she said. “Attendees should wear professional attire and bring a copy of their resume.”
The upcoming events include:
— Tuesday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., open interview event for all Cook Medical Center positions, Adel Downtown Development Authority, 125 S. Hutchinson Ave. in Adel;
— Thursday, 5-7 p.m., nursing networking event for registered nurses and licensed practical nurses, The Local, 401 Love Ave. in Tifton;
— Aug. 14, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., open interview day for positions at all campus locations, Tift Regional Community Events Center, 1657 S. Carpenter Road in Tifton;
— Sept. 10, 2-6 p.m. open interview event at the new Cook Medical Center facility for all Cook Medical Center positions, 267 MJ Taylor Road in Adel. This event includes tours of the facility, so wear closed-toe shoes;
— Every second and fourth Thursday of each month starting in September, 10-11 a.m. on the second Thursday, 3-4 p.m. on the fourth Thursday, meet-and-greet for registered nurses, Red Owl Coffee Shop inside Tift Regional Medical Center, 901 E. 18th St. in Tifton.
“The ability to provide excellent patient care and put the patient first drives employee satisfaction, and that’s what you will find at Tift Regional Health System,” Folsom said.
Tift Regional is a not-for-profit health system serving 12 counties in south-central Georgia offering more than 170 physicians in roughly 30 specialties.
Visit www.tiftregional.com or call (229) 353-3849 for more information.