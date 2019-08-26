Tift Regional Health System to host fall prevention event

TIFTON — Tift Regional Health System's NICE Club for Seniors, a program for seniors age 55 and older, will hold “Lifestyle Choices to Prevent Falls” on Sept. 11.
Dr. James Scott, a board-certified orthopedist with Tift Regional's Georgia Sports Medicine facility, will discuss different aspects of fall prevention at the event. It is being held from noon-1 p.m. at the Tift Regional Community Events Center.
A fall can be a major life-changing event that robs a senior of his or her independence, but many falls can be prevented with healthy lifestyle choices and various safety modifications. Attendees will be able to assess their own risk level and learn specific steps they can take to reduce that risk.
Scott will discuss preventative measures, and give an overview of many common fall injuries like shoulder and forearm fractures, spine fractures, pelvic and hip fractures and head injuries. Attendees will also have the chance to ask Scott questions they may have about orthopedics and fall prevention.
“We want to be able to give those who attend the information and the tools they need to prevent a fall, and potentially a life-changing injury, before it happens if we can,” Scott said.
The Tift Regional Community Events Center is at 1657 S. Carpenter Road in Tifton, adjoining the YMCA. A complimentary meal will be provided, but seating is limited.
Registration is required and can be done online at tiftregional.com under calendar of events or by calling (229) 353-6316.