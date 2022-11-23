TIFTON — Tift Regional Medical Center has earned an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group.
“This national distinction celebrates Tift Regional’s achievements in protecting hospital patients from preventable harm and errors,” Southwell President/CEO Christopher K. Dorman said in a news release. TRMC is the main hospital for Southwell.
“Our team is committed to quality care and patient safety,” Dorman added. “These recognitions reflect the dedication of our people.”
The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization with a 10-year history of assigning letter grades to general hospitals throughout the United States, based on a hospital’s ability to prevent medical errors and harm to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent, and free to the public. Hospital Safety Grade results are based on more than 30 national performance measures and are updated each fall and spring.
“I applaud TRMC leadership and work force for their strong commitment to safety and transparency,” Leah Binder, President/CEO of The Leapfrog Group, said. “An ‘A’ safety grade is a sign that hospitals are continuously evaluating their performance, so that they can best protect patients. The TRMC team should be extremely proud of their dedication and achievement.”
To view TRMC’s full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in a hospital, visit www.HospitalSafetyGrade.org and follow The Leapfrog Group on Twitter, Facebook, and via its newsletter.
“We are proud of our staff members at TRMC,” Dorman said. “They work hard each and every day to foster a safe, compassionate environment of care.”