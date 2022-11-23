tift regional.png

Tift Regional Medical Center has earned an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group.

“This national distinction celebrates Tift Regional’s achievements in protecting hospital patients from preventable harm and errors,” Southwell President/CEO Christopher K. Dorman said in a news release. TRMC is the main hospital for Southwell.

