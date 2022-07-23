tift regional.png

Tift Regional Medical Center recently earned three awards from the American Heart Association.

TIFTON – Tift Regional Medical Center recently earned three awards from the American Heart Association: Get With The Guidelines-Heart Failure Gold Plus, Get With The Guidelines-Stroke Gold Plus, and Target: HF Honor Roll, and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll Achievement Awards.

“I am incredibly proud of all of our staff members who helped us meet the standards and guidelines for these three awards,” LeAnn Pritchett, Southwell’s system director of quality and safety, said in a news release. “We are honored to be recognized by this program of the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, and we believe that these awards truly showcase our commitment to quality care. I know that our incredible staff has pulled together in each of these areas to make this happen, and I am so grateful to them for their hard work and dedication.”

