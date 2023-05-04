TIFTON – The Leapfrog Group has named Tift Regional Medical Center (TRMC) an "A" grade patient safety hospital for the second survey period in-a-row. Located in Tifton, TRMC is the main hospital for Southwell.
“Once again, our team of medical professionals and support staff have demonstrated their commitment to quality care and patient safety,” Christopher K. Dorman, Southwell's president/CEO, said in a news release. “This national distinction celebrates Tift Regional’s achievements in protecting hospital patients from preventable harm and errors.”
The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization with a 10-year history of assigning letter grades to general hospitals throughout the United States, based on a hospital’s ability to prevent medical errors and harm to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent, and free to the public. Hospital Safety Grade results are based on more than 30 national performance measures and are updated each fall and spring.
“The TRMC team should be proud of this achievement,” Leah Binder, president/CEO of The Leapfrog Group, said. “We applaud Tift Regional’s strong commitment to safety and transparency. An ‘A’ safety grade is a sign that hospitals are continuously evaluating their performance so that they can best protect patients.”
To view TRMC’s full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in a hospital, visit www.HospitalSafetyGrade.org and follow The Leapfrog Group on Twitter, Facebook, and via its newsletter.
“Our staff members work hard to make patient safety a priority,” Dorman said. “I thank each and every one of our team members for striving to foster a safe, compassionate environment of care.”