TIFTON – The Leapfrog Group has named Tift Regional Medical Center (TRMC) an "A" grade patient safety hospital for the second survey period in-a-row. Located in Tifton, TRMC is the main hospital for Southwell.

“Once again, our team of medical professionals and support staff have demonstrated their commitment to quality care and patient safety,” Christopher K. Dorman, Southwell's president/CEO, said in a news release. “This national distinction celebrates Tift Regional’s achievements in protecting hospital patients from preventable harm and errors.”

