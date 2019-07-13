TIFTON — Tift Regional Medical Center's annual Kick-off to Men's Health will be held from 8-11:30 a.m. on July 27 at the Tift Regional Community Events Center.
This free event is open to all men, and registration is not required.
Chris Beckham, host of the Chick-Fil-A Football Friday Night Radio Show, will moderate a panel of regional high school football coaches. Each coach will give a preview of his team's upcoming football season.
Sports medicine specialist Dr. Celestine Nnaeto with Georgia Sports Medicine will provide a lecture on avoiding sports concussions and preventing athletic injuries.
Tift Regional will also offer free health screenings, information tables, complimentary food, door prizes, giveaways and more.
“This is a great way for men to take advantage of free screenings and health information while gearing up for the new high school football season,” Kristy Walters, TRMC's community relations coordinator, said. “We are so appreciative to Chris Beckham for hosting our coaches’ panel for the 10th year in a row.”
Walters said the coaches featured on the panel will include Ashley Anders with Tift County High School, Erik Soliday with Tiftarea Academy, Buddy Nobles with Irwin County High School, Tucker Pruitt with Fitzgerald High School, Jamie Rodgers with Cook High School, Nick Hayes with Turner County High School and Frankie Carroll with Worth County High School.
“At 8 a.m., we will start with the free health screenings, which will include cholesterol, blood sugar and blood pressure,” Walters said. “All men who are screened will receive a free insulated tumbler. At 9 a.m., sports medicine specialist Dr. Celestine Nnaeto will provide a free seminar titled 'Avoiding Sports Concussions and Preventing Athletic Injuries.’
"All high school football players who attend Dr. Nnaeto's talk will be entered into a drawing for a Google Chrome Book.”
Walters said the coaches’ panel will begin at 10 a.m. followed by a drawing for $1,000 in door prizes, including a 49-inch LG 4K Ultra HD TV, a portable grill, coolers, gift cards and more.
“An important component of Tift Regional Medical Center’s mission is to raise the health and wellness of our community through free education, screenings and health fairs,” Walters said. “This will be a fun, interactive event focusing on the importance of well-being for men.”
The Tift Regional Community Events Center is located at 1656 S. Carpenter Road in Tifton, connected to the Tiftarea YMCA. Visit www.tiftregional.com or call (229) 353-6316 for more information.