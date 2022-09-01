TIFTON – Tift Regional Medical Center’s Outpatient Therapy Services is now offering specialized physical therapy for women. Neeli Fortson Mims, a doctor of physical therapy, is also a pelvic floor physical therapy expert as well as a certified pregnancy and postpartum corrective exercise specialist. With her special training and skills, Mims can assist with pregnancy issues and treat certain disorders that may affect women during key phases of life.
Mims offers manual therapy techniques to address urinary incontinence (stress, urge, mixed), urinary frequency, constipation, pelvic pain, prolapse, painful intercourse and sexual dysfunction. She can also provide therapeutic treatment for musculoskeletal issues and pain related to pregnancy and postpartum management.
“We can help pregnant women increase muscle strength in their back, hips, core, and pelvic floor to prepare for the physical demands of delivery,” Fortson said. “This specialized therapy also helps moms reconnect and strengthen their body following delivery.”
Exercise-based intervention also allows patients to stay active during their pregnancy and provides postpartum patients with guidelines in order to return to activity safely following delivery.
“My specialized training provides me with a deeper understanding behind common pregnancy and postpartum dysfunctions as well as how to implement the best corrective exercises to help improve and restore function,” Mims said.
According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, women who are physically active during pregnancy can decrease pregnancy-related disorders and improve postpartum recovery time.
“Whether it’s for pregnancy, postpartum management, or certain gynecological issues, we offer women individualized evaluations and treatment plans to meet their specific needs and goals,” Fortson said. “We are proud to offer these services locally so women don’t have to drive out of the area away from home, work and family.”
A referral from a physician or advanced practice provider is required. Call (229) 353-6188 or visit www.mysouthwell.com for more information. Tift Regional Medical Center’s Outpatient Therapy Services is located in Tifton at 2227 U.S. Highway 41 North.
