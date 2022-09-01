fall prevention.png

Tift Regional Medical Center’s Outpatient Therapy Services is now offering specialized physical therapy for women. 

TIFTON – Tift Regional Medical Center’s Outpatient Therapy Services is now offering specialized physical therapy for women. Neeli Fortson Mims, a doctor of physical therapy, is also a pelvic floor physical therapy expert as well as a certified pregnancy and postpartum corrective exercise specialist. With her special training and skills, Mims can assist with pregnancy issues and treat certain disorders that may affect women during key phases of life.

Mims offers manual therapy techniques to address urinary incontinence (stress, urge, mixed), urinary frequency, constipation, pelvic pain, prolapse, painful intercourse and sexual dysfunction. She can also provide therapeutic treatment for musculoskeletal issues and pain related to pregnancy and postpartum management.

