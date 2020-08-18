TIFTON – Tift Regional Medical Center recently received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines-Stroke Silver Plus Quality Achievement Award. The award recognizes the hospital’s commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence.
TRMC earned the award by meeting specific quality achievement measures for the diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients at a set level for a designated period. These measures include evaluation of the proper use of medications and other stroke treatments aligned with the most up-to-date, evidence-based guidelines with the goal of speeding recovery and reducing death and disability for stroke patients. Before discharge, patients should also receive education on managing their health, get a follow-up visit scheduled, as well as other care transition interventions
“Our team is dedicated to improving the quality of care for our stroke patients by implementing the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines-Stroke initiative,” Carol Smith, Southwell senior vice president and chief nursing executive, said. “The tools and resources provided help us track and measure our success in meeting evidenced-based clinical guidelines developed to improve patient outcomes. It has been our goal to improve our response times and care for stroke patients, and this award demonstrates we are accomplishing that goal and therefore minimizing or reversing the effects of strokes in our patients.”
According to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, stroke is the No. 5 cause of death and a leading cause of adult disability in the United States. On average, someone in the U.S. suffers a stroke every 40 seconds, and nearly 795,000 people suffer a new or recurrent stroke each year. The more quickly the signs of a stroke, such as drooping of the face, one arm drifting downward, and slurred or strange speech (F.A.S.T.), are noticed, the better the outcome. The stroke treatments that work best are available only if the stroke is recognized and diagnosed within three hours of the first symptoms.
“We are pleased to recognize Tift Regional Medical Center for their commitment to stroke care,” Dr. Lee H. Schwamm, national chairperson of the Quality Oversight Committee and Executive Vice Chair of Neurology, Director of Acute Stroke Services, Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, said in a news release. “Research has shown that hospitals adhering to clinical measures through the Get With The Guidelines quality improvement initiative can often see fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates.”
