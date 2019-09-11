Tift Regional Vascular holds ribbon-cutting

TIFTON — A ribbon-cutting was held recently for Tift Regional Vascular's new location at 1641 Madison Ave., next to the Tift Regional Medical Center Anita Stewart Oncology Center. Attendees were able to tour the newly remodeled space, the home base of vascular surgeon Dr. William Kaiser, physician assistant Bradley Holt and family nurse practitioner Christopher Floyd. Tift Regional Vascular offers surgical techniques and non-surgical interventions to diagnose and treat disorders and abnormalities involving the blood vessels outside of the heart.