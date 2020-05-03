ALBANY – A man who robbed a bank after threatening to blow it up has pleaded guilty to his crime, U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia Charles Peeler announced in a news release. The Tifton bank robber faces 20 years in prison.
Randy Angelo Hill, 34, of Tifton, pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery during a video teleconference hearing before U.S. District Judge Louis Sands. Hill is facing a maximum 20 years in prison. He remains in custody pending his sentencing, which has not yet been scheduled.
According to the facts he admitted under oath before the court, Hill robbed the South Georgia Banking Company located at 725 West Second St. on Oct. 2, 2018. Undisguised, Hill dropped a plastic bag over the teller counter and told an employee, “This is a robbery. I have a bomb. Put money in the bag. I will blow everybody up here.”
Hill fled on foot with stolen cash and was apprehended by Tifton Police that day.
“The defendant is facing serious consequences for striking terror into the bank’s hard-working employees and customers," Peeler said. "Violent criminal acts will not be tolerated in the Middle District of Georgia. I want to commend the Tifton Police Department and the Tift County Sheriff’s Office for quickly apprehending the defendant and working alongside the FBI investigating this crime.”
"The FBI's commitment to protecting citizens and upholding the Constitution is only achieved with the partnerships of our local, state and federal law enforcement partners, and this case is another perfect example," Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta, said. "Because of the quick reaction of the Tifton Police Department and the Tift County Sheriff Office, this suspect won't be able to terrorize more innocent citizens in possible future crimes."
This case is being investigated by the FBI, the Tifton Police Department and the Tift County Sheriff’s Office. Criminal Division Chief Michael Solis is prosecuting the case for the government.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.