TIFTON -- Tyler Horne from Tifton has been awarded the Masonic Lodge of Tifton No. 47 and No. 745 F&AM Endowed Scholarship from the ABAC Foundation at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
A graduate of Tift County High School, Horne has achieved the level of Eagle Scout. As an incoming freshman biology major, he will begin his ABAC career on Aug. 12 when classes begin for the fall semester.
ABAC Chief Development Officer Deidre Martin said the purpose of the scholarship is to provide support to a graduate of a school in Tift County who demonstrates high standards of character and personal integrity. Recipients must be enrolled full-time at ABAC with a grade-point average of 2.5 or higher to continue to receive the scholarship.
“I am so proud of the great work of the members of the Masonic Lodge of Tifton No. 47 and No. 745,” Martin said. “I want to give special thanks to the late Lamar Jackson and Mr. Gerald Branch who led the effort to make this endowed scholarship possible.
“The members of the Masonic Lodge have set a great example for other organizations as they support young people pursuing their dream of a college education.”
ABAC plans to return to in-person instruction this fall for the first time since March 13. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, ABAC and the other 25 colleges and universities in the University System of Georgia taught classes online for the final weeks of the spring semester and the entirety of the summer term.
