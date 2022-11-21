TIFTON – Ches Mangham, a freshman pre-med major from Tifton, is the 2022-2023 recipient of the Prince Automotive Group Endowed Scholarship Award at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
The award, established in 1994, provides academic support to ABAC students from one of 11 area counties in the Prince Automotive Group service area including Berrien, Ben Hill, Coffee, Colquitt, Cook, Dougherty, Irwin, Lowndes, Tift, Turner and Worth with preference for employees or dependents of employees of Prince Automotive Group.
“We feel it is important to back our local college and local students,” John Prince, president of Prince Automotive, said. “By investing in students with this scholarship, we are hopeful that they will come back to this community and make a difference here.
“This community made us what we are, and we are very thankful. Giving back to the community is very important to our company.”
Mangham said he does plan to return to the area after completing his education.
“Mr. Prince has given so much to ABAC and to this community, and I am so honored to receive this scholarship from the Prince family,” Mangham said. “I plan to come home once I complete my medical education. I love this community and want to give back to it one day.”
Prince Automotive has been serving the automotive needs of south Georgia for more than 50 years with locations in Tifton, Valdosta and Albany.