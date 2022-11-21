TIFTON – Ches Mangham, a freshman pre-med major from Tifton, is the 2022-2023 recipient of the Prince Automotive Group Endowed Scholarship Award at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.

The award, established in 1994, provides academic support to ABAC students from one of 11 area counties in the Prince Automotive Group service area including Berrien, Ben Hill, Coffee, Colquitt, Cook, Dougherty, Irwin, Lowndes, Tift, Turner and Worth with preference for employees or dependents of employees of Prince Automotive Group.

