VALDOSTA – A Tifton resident has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud in a case involving U.S. Department of State contracts, Peter D. Leary, the acting U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia, said in a news release.
Tony C. Mathis, 56, of Tifton, was sentenced on Dec. 16 by U.S. District Judge Hugh Lawson to 50 months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, after pleading guilty to one count of wire fraud. Judge Lawson also ordered Mathis to pay $18,371.12 in restitution to the victim, U.S. Personal Defense Products (USPDP). Of this amount, $16,944.12 is due jointly and severally with the co-defendant, Victoria Velez. Velez was referred for pretrial diversion. There is no parole in the federal system.
Mathis was engaged as a bid subcontractor by USPDP, a company that supplies law enforcement and personal defense products. USPDP was awarded a contract with the State Department to supply a large amount of exercise equipment to the Kabul, Afghanistan, embassy. Mathis submitted an invoice to the Department of State in the amount of $16,944.12, using an email address that appeared to be from USPDP, but was a personal email address belonging to Mathis. Mathis included personal banking information and signed the requested EFT form, and the payment was sent to his personal account on April 5, 2018. It was later discovered that Mathis committed a similar scheme in September 2017, after he bid on and won another State Department contract in the name of USPDP for $1,337 for windshield covers in Tunisia. Mathis says he committed the fraud because he was owed money.
“Acts of fraud, whether against a small business or the U.S. Government, are taken seriously in the Middle District of Georgia, and those found breaking the law will face federal prosecution and prison,” Leary said. “I want to commend the Department of State Office of Inspector General for their work investigating this case.”
Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert McCullers prosecuted the case for the government.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.