THOMASVILLE -- City Manager Alan Carson has announced that Thomasville Fire Rescue Assistant Fire Chief Tim Connell has been named interim Fire Chief starting Jan. 1.
The city's current chief, Chris Bowman announced recently he will retire from that position on Dec. 31 after six years with Thomasville Fire Rescue.
"Tim has been an integral part of Thomasville Fire Rescue's leadership for the past several years," Carson said in a news release announcing Connell's appointment. "He cares deeply for not only this department but also for this community. I am confident he is the best person to lead TFR forward as we begin our search to replace Chief Bowman."
Connell became part of the Thomasville department in 2000 when he was hired as a firefighter. He has risen steadily through the ranks during his tenure with TFR: as engineer, lieutenant, captain and as assistant chief. He currently serves as the department's training officer.
The soon-to-be interim chief attained his credentials as Chief Fire Officer and Fire Marshal from the Center for Public Safety Executives and ceretification as a Georgia Fire Chief from the Georgia Fire Chiefs Association. Connell earned a bachelor's degree in Fire Administration from Columbia Southern University and has been inducted into the Public Safety Sword and Shield Honor Society.
"I am honored to be chosen to serve as interim Fire Chief of Thomasville Fire Rescue," Connell said. "Chief Bowman has laid an excellent foundation for our department that will carry us into the future. We have a great department devoted to serving our community, and I am very appreciative to be given this opportunity."
Carson said the city will begin its search for a new chief with the start of the new year.