ALBANY -- The Dougherty County Commission could vote next on whether it will make an appointment to the Chehaw Park Authority, which is looking to renew its state charter during the current Georgia General Assembly session.
Authorizing legislation for Chehaw expires at the end of the year, and the park authority is looking to extend it for another 10 years while state lawmakers are in session.
Commissioners Victor Edwards and Anthony Jones questioned whether the offer, also extended to Lee County, to be granted a member on the nine-member authority comes with strings attached. Those strings would come in the form of requests for financial assistance to the park authority, which operates the Chehaw Park and Zoo.
The authorizing legislation sets the makeup of the park authority only, Tommy Gregors, executive director of Chehaw, the Flint RiverQuarium and the Thronateeska Heritage Center, told commissioners. It does not commit any of the governmental participants to any financial responsibilities in funding the park’s operations.
The Albany City Commission last week approved a resolution that would increase authority membership with the addition of one member each appointed by Dougherty County and Lee County.
Under that proposal, the city manager would serve on the authority and city commissioners would appoint five members. The Friends of Chehaw, a nonprofit organization that supports the park, recommends the ninth member, who must be approved by the City Commission.
The Lee County Commission initially refused last week to support the proposal but has agreed to take it up again on Tuesday.
“You’d have to be crazy” not to see that the park will one day make a request for funding, Edwards said.
Dougherty County previously has supported Chehaw through funding from the 1 percent special-purpose local-option sales tax approved by voters. And Lee County, in whose boundaries two-thirds of the park sits, has provided in-kind services and waived fees for projects at the park, Gregors told commissioners.
Chehaw is compiling figures on how many of its visitors are from out of town as opposed to local residents and working with the Albany Visitors and Convention Bureau to draw more traffic from outside Dougherty and Lee counties, Gregors said.
More importantly, perhaps, Chehaw, the RiverQuarium and Thronateeska will draft master plans to guide them in future development and operations.
Gregors estimated that more than 50 percent of Chehaw visitors are local.
“Chehaw has not had a new master plan since the mid-1990s,” he said. “Thronateeska has not had one since 1997.”
Commissioner Russell Gray and Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas argued that if Chehaw decides to make a request for funding in the future, it will do so whether or not it has representation on the park authority. However, having an appointee serving will allow the county to have input in such a request and the master plan that ultimately is approved.
Whether the county agrees to continue in its current route of allocating sales tax money for capital projects or to donate cash for park operations will be up to commissioners when the time comes, Gray said.
“You have a public (facility) that’s operated for a public purpose,” Cohilas said. “It’s never going to cash-flow. But if you look at the SPLOST money the county has injected, I’d say the SLOST dollars we’ve gotten back far exceed it. It’s a major asset to this community.”
Commissioner Clinton Johnson suggested the park has the potential to bring in sales tax dollars when people who visit the park spend money at other businesses while in the area.
“I say we come to a place of supporting our local (businesses),” he said. “Are there opportunities for restaurants to sell food, different ways to play off this or benefit?”
