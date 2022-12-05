A man known as the “Times Square Killer” — already serving life for murder — admitted five additional cold-case killings Monday in a New York court.

Richard Cottingham, 76, pleaded guilty to one count of murder in the second degree for the 1968 killing of Diane Cusick, and told the court he caused the deaths of four other women decades ago: Mary Beth Heinz, Laverne Moye, Sheila Heiman and Maria Emerita Rosado Nieves.

