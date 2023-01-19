timothy ward.jpg

Timothy Ward

 Special Photo

ATLANTA -- Timothy Ward has been sworn in as a member of the State Board of Pardons and Paroles. Ward, the former commissioner of the Georgia Department of Corrections, joins the five-member parole board. Board Chairman Terry Barnard administered the oath of office.

Ward was the commissioner of the Georgia Department of Corrections prior to his appointment to the Parole Board by Gov. Brian Kemp. Ward replaces Brian Owens, who retired from state service after his board term ended Dec. 31.

Recommended for you

Tags

More News