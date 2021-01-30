ALBANY -- The Board of Directors of AB&T has announced the promotion of Tina Marbury to senior vice president, with the functional title of senior administrative officer.
With what AB&T officials said were her extensive background in finance, accounting and credit underwriting, coupled with her strong organizational skills and keen attention to detail, Marbury’s efforts have been vital in ensuring the bank remains financially and organizationally strong while also providing gold standard products and services to its clients.
Marbury has, AB&T officials said in a news release, distinguished herself as "one who takes initiative and demands excellence in every undertaking, all while she is looking for ways to help her fellow associates and move the bank forward.
In her new position, Marbury will continue in her senior role in accounting, with an emphasis on budgeting, forecasting and general ledger oversight. Additionally, she will manage board reporting, cash and liquidity management and will be involved in special projects of strategic importance.
“This is a very exciting announcement,” AB&T Chairman, President and CEO Luke Flatt said. “We are so fortunate that Tina Marbury is a part of the bank’s leadership team. Having someone with her background and skill set overseeing such important functions within our organization only makes us stronger and better prepares us for meeting our commitment to our clients and community.”
In banking since 1999, Marbury joined AB&T in 2016, after having served in varying capacities during her career. She is an area native and attended Deerfield-Windsor School before earning a BSBA from Georgia Southwestern State University.
Marbury is an active member at First United Methodist Church, a graduate of Leadership Albany and past president of the American Heart Association. She currently serves on the board of the Salvation Army.
