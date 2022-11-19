Starting in 2012, Giving Tuesday has been designated as a day of giving back to nonprofits within the community, either monetarily or by taking action in support of the nonprofit’s mission. It’s grown from a simple concept to a global celebratory day of the year, with millions taking part.
Giving Tuesday for 2022 is set to take place on Nov. 29.
Thirty-five million adults in the U.S. participated in Giving Tuesday 2021, and the U.S. nonprofits received donations worth $2.7 billion. This represents a 9% rise from the data in 2020. These stats indicate a record-breaking success for this day of giving last year, which can very well grow further in 2022.
The vast majority of nonprofits rely on donations from the public to continue funding educational, research, advocac, and support programs to further their missions. They can also use donations of in-kind items that support their work; there are many ways to help out each individual organization.
Because Giving Tuesday has become a worldwide phenomenon, much of the work related to promoting the day and sharing its meaning already has been done. The key for nonprofit organizations is to direct donors to their sites, in the midst of a wide sea of Giving Tuesday solicitations.
Giving Tuesday has a step-by-step Giving Tuesday Workbook for nonprofits that will come in handy during this time. Give it a thorough read beforehand. If you’re thinking of starting and leading a local Giving Tuesday movement within your community, here’s something to get you started:
-- Collaborate with sister organizations and other nonprofits;
-- Showcase all the good happening and share your stories of impact and service;
-- Appreciate your supporters and show love to your donors;
-- Thank your community, volunteers, everyone who has contributed toward your nonprofit in big or small ways;
-- Showcase other nonprofits’ work and support them;
-- Share live updates with your audience -- show them your work in real-time;