'Tis the season to recycle

Alysia Cutting was one of numerous people who dropped off items on a busy Thursday morning at the city of Albany’s Meredyth Drive recycling center. Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful reminds residents to recycle for the holidays.

 File Photo: Alan Mauildin

ALBANY — When Santa — or one of his helpers — leaves that new television or toy, he or she often fails to remember to leave instructions that batteries aren’t included and how to dispose of the old electronics, along with the cardboard and paper in which they were wrapped.

That’s where Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful can help out.

Tags