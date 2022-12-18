Alysia Cutting was one of numerous people who dropped off items on a busy Thursday morning at the city of Albany’s Meredyth Drive recycling center. Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful reminds residents to recycle for the holidays.
ALBANY — When Santa — or one of his helpers — leaves that new television or toy, he or she often fails to remember to leave instructions that batteries aren’t included and how to dispose of the old electronics, along with the cardboard and paper in which they were wrapped.
That’s where Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful can help out.
“We’ll take care of those recycling needs for people who want to get rid of Christmas packaging and any other items they don’t want,” Jwana Washington, the executive director at KADB, said.
E-cycling is available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-3:45 p.m. at the environmental organization’s 2106 Habersham Road office.
Most items can be dropped off free of charge, but large, old-style television sets and computer monitors cost $10 and $5, respectively, due to the toxic materials they contain and for which KADB must pay to dispose of.
“We take batteries, as well,” Washington said. “Wrapping paper, we take the wrapping paper … anything the kids’ toys come packaged in. Any cardboard boxes people get shipped in, we take those.
“Anything you can buy in the electronics section at Wal-Mart, Target, Best Buy, we can take that.”
The Christmas and New Year’s seasons are times that many imbibe a bit, and the bottles from which those libations are poured also can be dropped off and quickly turned into new containers.
“I think it’s important to mention, too, when you recycle glass, it can be back on the shelf and repurposed in 30 days,” Washington said. “It uses less electricity; it uses less natural resources when you recycle.”
And for those who hit the ground running to fulfill that home cleaning resolution, KADB also can help by accepting old magazines, newspapers and most packing materials, an exception being plastic “peanuts”
Some larger cities accept the ubiquitous packing peanuts, but the market is not sufficient in this area to make that feasible here, Washington said.
The city of Albany operates two centers where residents can drop off cans, cardboard and paperboard: at 2521 Meredyth Drive and the intersection of Front Street and Mercer Avenue behind the Albany Civic Center, which are open Monday-Friday from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 12:30-5:30 p.m., and on Saturday from 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
In addition, there are several sites available 24 hours a day to drop off large items too large to fit in residential garbage cans, such as old furniture.
The 24-hour centers for larger items are located in the 1600 block of Owens Avenue, the intersection of Patrol Drive and Rosser Lane, 2600 Jackson St., the back parking lot at the Civic Center, 400 11th Ave. and Avalon Park on Avalon Avenue.
For more information about recycling, call (229) 302-3098.