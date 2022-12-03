LEESBURG/ALBANY — Beauty queens, marching bands, horse riders, colorful floats and — of course — the man of the season, Santa Claus, strutted their stuff through downtown Leesburg and Albany Saturday as the two neighboring communities held annual holiday parades and festivals.

A large crowd lined the streets of Leesburg early Saturday morning for the annual parade that kicked off a daylong festival. Paradegoers left their perches along city streets after the parade passed through, heading for events that included live music, kids’ games, opportunities to have photos made with the Big Guy and other fun activities.

