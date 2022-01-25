ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp announced Tuesday that Titan Steel Door will invest more than $11 million in expanding its operations to Gateway Industrial Park in Hart County. This expansion will create 90 new jobs in northeast Georgia.
“Georgia’s highly skilled work force is one of the key assets that not only attracts job creators from other states, but also leads employers already here to expand,” Kemp said in a news release. “As Titan Steel Door continues to grow in the No. 1 state for business, I look forward to seeing the new opportunities they will bring to hard-working Georgians in Hart County.”
Titan Steel Door currently has manufacturing operations in Murrayville, where it employs more than 30 people in Lumpkin County. As part of this expansion, the company will open a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility spanning more than 145,000 square feet, located at 2052 Knox Bridge Crossing Road in Hartwell. With production beginning this month, this investment will allow for increased capacities in both their current product line of detention doors/frames and windows, as well as their new product lines of detention walls and ceilings.
“Titan Steel Door is thrilled to be expanding our operations in Hartwell,” Titan President Dick Treadwell said. “We’re proud to be a part of the Hartwell community and look forward to expanding not only our business but also our presence in the local community.”
“Through this investment, we will expand our capacity to continue delivering high-quality detention steel doors and frames as well as new detention products to our growing customer base,” added Titan Vice President Damon Santimauro.
Titan Steel Door will hire for positions in welding, press brake and machine operators, finishing, painting, material handling, project management and design, along with others. Individuals interested in career opportunities with the company are encouraged to email TEAM@titansteeldoor.com for additional information.
“The Hart County Board of Commissioners is pleased to see Titan Steel Door planning for growth in Hart County,” County Commission Chair Marshall Sayer said. “The skill sets needed for this business are an excellent match for Hart County’s work force and the technical pathways being taught in our Hart College and Career Academy.”
Senior Project Manager Kristen Miller represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s Global Commerce division on this project in partnership with the Hart County Industrial Building Authority and Georgia Quick Start.
“We’re proud to congratulate our partners at the Hart County Industrial Building Authority and Titan Steel Door on this northeast Georgia expansion,” GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson said. “It’s gratifying when our existing industries reinvest in Georgia and our people, and it’s further testament that our state’s investments in developing a quality work force are helping businesses here succeed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.