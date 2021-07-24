ALBANY -- We’ve often heard people say, “If you want to solve problems or do something you’ve never done before, then you must think outside of the box.”
Staff, students and officials at Turner Job Corps Center have been helping solve a problem -- hunger in our community -- by doing something they've never done before, and ironically, doing both by actually thinking “inside the box.”
The center's focus was to get canned and dry goods inside 1,000 boxes, to be given away at community food giveaways in the region this month. Though TJCC has partnered with the food bank on several occasions in the past, the latest event was the first time the center hosted Feeding The Valley and packing food boxes on our center in the George Foreman Gymnasium.
It was a full day, as the Feeding the Valley trucks pulled into the front gate of TJCC at 7:12 a.m. and everyone worked until just shy of 2 p.m. to meet our center’s goal. Speaking of goals, as far as the center's output goal, officials were elated to score a slam dunk and shattered it. We logged approximately 162 hours of community service/social impact during the event. Turner JCC staff and students alike, alongside staff from Feeding the Valley, helped TJCC exceed its goal by 40 boxes, as 1,040 boxes were packed and sealed.
As community volunteerism is on somewhat of a decline for several reasons, TJCC personnel were proud to have extended the center's partnership with our local food bank, in the first of many monthly initiatives to assist in the impact of addressing the major issue of hunger. TJCC knows that the alleviation of hunger helps resolve many other interconnected problems such as poor health, academic performance, crime, etc. and thus takes this project with great care and concern.
