The Artemis I launch has been scrubbed after the team was unable to work through an issue on one of the rocket's four engines. The next launch opportunity is on September 2, but whether or not another attempt is made that day depends on how testing goes.

"Launch controllers were continuing to evaluate why a bleed test to get the RS-25 engines on the bottom of the core stage to the proper temperature range for liftoff was not successful, and ran out of time in the two-hour launch window," according to an update from NASA. "Engineers are continuing to gather additional data."

