SOCIAL CIRCLE – The Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division announced the appointment of Thom Litts to assistant director. Litts is a longtime employee of the division, most recently serving as chief of the fisheries management section.
“I am thrilled to announce the promotion of fisheries chief, Thom Litts, to Assistant Director of the Wildlife Resources Division,” said Wildlife Resources Division Director Ted Will. “Thom’s years of service with this Division make him uniquely qualified to assist in leading us into the next chapter. I look forward to his contributions in this role.”
As Assistant Director, Litts’ responsibilities will include serving as the principal wildlife and fisheries resource management advisor to the Director, supervising the development and implementation of the agency’s strategic plan, coordinating legislative initiatives, and supervising all administrative and personnel functions for the Division’s workforce.
Thom Litts began his career with Georgia DNR in 2002 as a GIS Specialist with responsibility for statewide implementation of GIS data management projects for the Fisheries Section. From there, he served as the Program Operations Manager in the Fisheries HQ Office, where his responsibilities included managing multiple programs and statewide initiatives. Since December 2019, Thom has served as Chief of the Fisheries Management Section. Litts holds a master’s in Geography from the University of Georgia. He is an avid angler, and currently resides in Covington with his wife (Kristy) and two children (Lillie and Evan).
For more information about the Georgia Wildlife Resources Division, visit www.georgiawildlife.com
