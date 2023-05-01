At least fourteen people were injured and taken to nearby hospitals after a roof collapsed at a Columbus, Ohio, home near Ohio State University because too many people were standing atop the roof, according to officials.

"It appears that the roof was overloaded with students, we've heard numbers between 15 and 45 students on a rooftop that was not designed to have anybody on it, and it gave way," Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin said Saturday night.

