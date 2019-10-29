ORLANDO, Fla. -- Dedicated blood donor and Orlando resident Ron Howard achieved a monumental milestone by donating his 190th gallon of blood recently, becoming OneBlood’s top gallon donor of all time.
Howard began donating in high school and 30 years later has reached a gallon level that nobody else can claim. He is not only OneBlood’s highest gallon donor, he is also one of the top gallon donors in the nation.
Every two weeks, like clockwork, Howard visits the OneBlood donor center on Michigan Avenue in Orlando, where he donates platelets. His relentless dedication to donating has helped save countless lives.
Howard says his passion for donating is fueled by simply knowing he is helping give people another chance at life. He said he hopes by sharing his story that others will be inspired to follow in his footsteps and become regular blood donors.
Generally, healthy people age 16 or older who weigh at least 110 pounds can donate blood. All donors receive a wellness checkup, including blood pressure, temperature, iron count, pulse and cholesterol screening.
