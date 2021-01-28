ALBANY -- Albany residents seeking answers to their COVID-19 status will have access to free COVID testing beginning Saturday from noon-3 p.m. in the parking lot of Greater 2nd Mt. Olive Baptist Church at 302 Adkins St.
Top Dog Solutions LLC, doing business as Free COVID Testing Centers, was founded by Atlanta surgeon Dr. Paula Harmon. Harmon said that the company chose Albany as its latest COVID-19 testing site due to community demand and increased COVID-19 positive tests.
On March 12, 2020, Albany became Georgia’s first confirmed coronavirus death location. Harmon said that she is prepared to test residents permanently or until COVID-19 no longer poses a pandemic threat to the community.
Free COVID Testing Centers have realized that communities of color are disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, either through lack of access to drive-through testing or social stigma. The Families First Coronavirus Response Act ensures that COVID-19 testing is free to anyone in the United States, including the uninsured, and a zero co-pay or penalty for those with health insurance.
Area residents may register for free COVID testing by visiting www.FreeCovidTesting.us and scheduling their anticipated drive-through test time. Medically-trained staff members administer all tests and deliver test results through a private patient portal on the company website.
