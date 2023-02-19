Top House Republicans call on Biden to increase military support for Ukraine

Texas Congressman Mike McCaul and Ohio Congressman Mike Turner, two leading House Republicans, have called on President Joe Biden to increase military support to Ukraine in its defense against Russia's invasion and reiterated support on both sides of the aisle for continuing to fund the Ukrainian war effort.

Texas Rep. Mike McCaul, the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, told CNN's Pamela Brown on "State of the Union" in a joint interview with House Intelligence Chairman Mike Turner that aired Sunday that bipartisan support for Ukraine is "still very strong."

