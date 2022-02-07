TIFTON -- New South Georgia Council President Tony Blakey of Albany was sworn in to head the area Scouting council, replacing outgoing Council President Kevin King of Valdosta, as the South Georgia Council held its annual awards banquet recently at the Leroy Rogers Senior Center here.

Other officers for 2022 include Andrew Blackwell, vice president of advancement; Britt Brinson, VP of training; Steve Brooks, council treasurer; Clay Chester, national council member; Daniel Deaver, council commissioner; Greg Fullerton, council attorney; Richard Green, assistant council treasurer; Mike Greene, VP for marketing; Bennie Hall VP for programs; Eric Hooper, VP for finance; Mike Johnsons, VP for properties; Kevin King, past council president; Clay Moseley, VP for endowment; Joe Najjar VP for district operations; Andy Smith, council attorney; Bill Tillman, Alapaha District chairman; Stacey Whatley, VP of diversity; William Whitesell, VP of membership, and Karl Zimmer, VP of administration.

Members at large include Jason Adams, Ben Andrews, James Atwater, Ben Copelend, Merrill Dickinson, John Dukes, Zachary Hageman, Jim Halter, Keith Hawthorne, Jerry Jennett, Tommy McCurley, Tim McRae, Rose Palazzolo, Robert Roquemore, David Rose, Jack "Randy" Sauls, Jeffrey Scott, Tanya Thomas, James Tunison, John Tuten and Edward Walker.

During the awards portion of the banquet, the Silver Beaver Award, the highest award given by a council, was presented to Brenda Blair of Valdosta and Houston Daniel of Albany.

Thirty-one members of the 2021 Eagle Scout Class were recognized, including:

Braydon Armstrong -- Troop 15, Albany

Baines Blanton Troop -- 410, Valdosta

Ward Burke -- Troop 875, Douglas

Donald Cleesattle -- Troop 1, Albany

Alexander Collins -- Troop 1, Albany

Logan Conley -- Troop 1, Albany

Ethan Crist -- Troop 415, Valdosta

Alec Denison -- Troop 875, Douglas

Jacob Guin -- Troop 15, Albany

Kadarious Hall -- Troop 21, Americus

Howard Holton -- Troop 1, Albany

John Holton -- Troop 1, Albany

Matthew Kallam -- Troop 686, Nashville

Matthew Kinch -- Troop 864, Douglas

Matthew Mares -- Troop 440, Hahira

W. Cole McNeal -- Troop 454, Nashville

Andrew Naylor -- Troop 15, Albany

Mandela Nelson -- Troop 99, Albany

Giacomo Palazzolo -- Troop 3, Albany

Nie Patton -- Troop 3, Albany

Thomas Peeler -- Troop 1, Albany

Ronin Pojedinec -- Troop 859, Douglas

Clayton Porter -- Troop 440, Hahira

Thomas Ray -- Troop 1, Albany

Michael Reeves -- Troop 410, Valdosta

Trevor Shipley -- Troop 1, Albany

Cedric Smith -- Troop 260, Americus

Nicholas Smith -- Troop 62, Tifton

Aiden Vargovich -- Troop 15, Albany

Logan Walsh -- Troop 15, Albany

Caden Woodcock -- Troop 3, Albany

South Georgia Council serves thousands of girls and boys in scouting in 28 counties in south Georgia. For more information on the council, go to https://www.sgcbsa.org/.

