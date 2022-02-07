TIFTON -- New South Georgia Council President Tony Blakey of Albany was sworn in to head the area Scouting council, replacing outgoing Council President Kevin King of Valdosta, as the South Georgia Council held its annual awards banquet recently at the Leroy Rogers Senior Center here.
Other officers for 2022 include Andrew Blackwell, vice president of advancement; Britt Brinson, VP of training; Steve Brooks, council treasurer; Clay Chester, national council member; Daniel Deaver, council commissioner; Greg Fullerton, council attorney; Richard Green, assistant council treasurer; Mike Greene, VP for marketing; Bennie Hall VP for programs; Eric Hooper, VP for finance; Mike Johnsons, VP for properties; Kevin King, past council president; Clay Moseley, VP for endowment; Joe Najjar VP for district operations; Andy Smith, council attorney; Bill Tillman, Alapaha District chairman; Stacey Whatley, VP of diversity; William Whitesell, VP of membership, and Karl Zimmer, VP of administration.
Members at large include Jason Adams, Ben Andrews, James Atwater, Ben Copelend, Merrill Dickinson, John Dukes, Zachary Hageman, Jim Halter, Keith Hawthorne, Jerry Jennett, Tommy McCurley, Tim McRae, Rose Palazzolo, Robert Roquemore, David Rose, Jack "Randy" Sauls, Jeffrey Scott, Tanya Thomas, James Tunison, John Tuten and Edward Walker.
During the awards portion of the banquet, the Silver Beaver Award, the highest award given by a council, was presented to Brenda Blair of Valdosta and Houston Daniel of Albany.
Thirty-one members of the 2021 Eagle Scout Class were recognized, including:
Braydon Armstrong -- Troop 15, Albany
Baines Blanton Troop -- 410, Valdosta
Ward Burke -- Troop 875, Douglas
Donald Cleesattle -- Troop 1, Albany
Alexander Collins -- Troop 1, Albany
Logan Conley -- Troop 1, Albany
Ethan Crist -- Troop 415, Valdosta
Alec Denison -- Troop 875, Douglas
Jacob Guin -- Troop 15, Albany
Kadarious Hall -- Troop 21, Americus
Howard Holton -- Troop 1, Albany
John Holton -- Troop 1, Albany
Matthew Kallam -- Troop 686, Nashville
Matthew Kinch -- Troop 864, Douglas
Matthew Mares -- Troop 440, Hahira
W. Cole McNeal -- Troop 454, Nashville
Andrew Naylor -- Troop 15, Albany
Mandela Nelson -- Troop 99, Albany
Giacomo Palazzolo -- Troop 3, Albany
Nie Patton -- Troop 3, Albany
Thomas Peeler -- Troop 1, Albany
Ronin Pojedinec -- Troop 859, Douglas
Clayton Porter -- Troop 440, Hahira
Thomas Ray -- Troop 1, Albany
Michael Reeves -- Troop 410, Valdosta
Trevor Shipley -- Troop 1, Albany
Cedric Smith -- Troop 260, Americus
Nicholas Smith -- Troop 62, Tifton
Aiden Vargovich -- Troop 15, Albany
Logan Walsh -- Troop 15, Albany
Caden Woodcock -- Troop 3, Albany
South Georgia Council serves thousands of girls and boys in scouting in 28 counties in south Georgia. For more information on the council, go to https://www.sgcbsa.org/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.