SOCIAL CIRCLE – The Georgia Department of Natural Resources is offering a $1,000 grant to a kindergarten through fifth-grade public or private school teacher in the state who demonstrates exceptional energy and innovation in teaching life sciences.

Science specialists covering those grade levels also can apply. The grant recipient will be recognized as the DNR Conservation Teacher of the Year.

