Tornado damage near Houston 'catastrophic,' official says

A possible tornado left damage in Pasadena, Texas, on January 24.

 KTRK

Emergency responders in the Houston area say they are responding to reports of damage and stranded motorists after a possible tornado moved through the area Tuesday.

Structural damage from a tornado in Pasadena, about 15 miles southeast of Houston, is "catastrophic," according to the local police chief.

Recommended for you

CNN's Brandon Miller and Theresa Waldrop contributed to this report

Tags