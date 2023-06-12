Tour boat capsizes in cave along the Erie Canal in upstate New York

Multiple agencies responded Monday to the capsizing of a boat in Lockport, New York, police said.

 WKBW

(CNN) — A tour boat capsized in an underground cave along the Erie Canal in Lockport, New York, on Monday, police said in a Facebook post.

Seven people were transported to Eastern Niagara Hospital, and all were in stable condition with no life-threatening injuries, according to hospital spokesperson Patricia Kingston-Brandt.

