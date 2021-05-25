ALBANY -- A recent walk through an east Albany neighborhood revealed deplorable -- and dangerous -- conditions to a group of city officials who visited the area.
Ward I Commissioner Jon Howard was alerted to a residence where the yard of an uninhabitable house contained a pile of tires and junk cars.
Howard, who regularly visits neighborhoods in his ward, accompanied often by other elected officials, law enforcement representatives and the city’s Code Enforcement Department, checked out the 1100 and 1200 blocks of Mulberry Avenue on a recent Thursday outing.
He had along with him Albany Fire Department Chief and City Attorney Nathan Davis, three ministers from the area and a sergeant from the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office.
One neighborhood resident pointed out the abandoned house in the 1100 block where the tires and cars were noted.
“The fire chief said it’s the worst he’s seen since he’s been in Albany,” Howard said. “They’ve got tires piled four feet deep. They’ve got on both sides (of the property) old junk cars that won’t run 100 years from now.”
People apparently are using the yard as a location to fix up cars and park dilapidated vehicles, the commissioner said. Scott also made a comment to the group about the danger posed, and one Code Enforcement officer expressed concern about entering the house because of the risk of it being infested with snakes.
While not easy to catch fire, when tires do burn they produce extreme heat and noxious smoke, Scott said. And, Howard added, the fire chief told him that the gasoline in the nearby cars could cause them to explode if the tires were ignited.
Davis, who has been on several walks in the community, said the residence Howard had discussed was not an outlier. A number of other yards are littered with tires and other junk and debris, the city attorney said.
“A lot of them looked like that,” he said. “It’s like a Third World country. It really does look like that. It’s really interesting when you see them first-hand. It’ll really catch your attention. There’s no gloss.”
In cases where those conditions exist, the city can take the property to Municipal Court for abatement. When a ruling is issued, the city can tear down the structure.
“You can demolish a structure, the concrete pad and (remove) any items from lot line to lot line,” he said. “It’s a huge safety matter.”
Davis’ office has 10 abatement cases on its calendar for this week in court. He said his office brings abatement and blight cases to a judge each month. The property on Mulberry Avenue is a prime candidate for a case, and Davis said his office will move forward with it as soon as possible.
When the city is able to address these quality-of life-issues, it really has a positive impact, the attorney said.
“The thing about these, whether it’s in northwest Albany or south Albany or east Albany, I think it benefits the immediate neighborhood as well as the rest of the city," Davis said.
