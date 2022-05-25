ATLANTA — AAA will work to keep impaired drivers off the road during the Memorial Day weekend.
The Auto Club Group is reactivating its Tow to Go program for the holiday period, providing safe transportation for impaired drivers and their vehicles. Tow to Go will be active from 6 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Tuesday.
AAA Tow to Go has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the road since the program was initiated. When called, a tow truck transports the would-be impaired driver and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius. The service is free, yet AAA asks that it be treated as a backup plan.
Approximately one-third of all traffic crash fatalities in the United States involve drunk drivers. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 28 people in the United States die in drunk-driving crashes every day — that’s one person every 52 minutes.
“Driving impaired doesn’t only endanger yourself, it risks the lives of all the adults and children you share the road with,” Montrae Waiters, a spokeswoman for AAA-The Auto Club Group, said in a news release. “Although AAA is proud to provide this life-saving program, we urge people to identify a safe ride home before they party, and treat Tow to Go as their last resort.”
Tow to Go service areas include all of Georgia, except for Savannah, Florida, Iowa, Michigan, North Dakota, Nebraska, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Denver in Colorado, Charlotte in North Carolina, and Fort Wayne and South Bend in Indiana. The number to call for Tow To Go service is (855) 2 TOW 2 GO (855-286-9246).
TOW TO GO GUIDELINES
— Provided from 6 p.m. Friday-6 a.m. Tuesday;
— Free and available to AAA members and non-members;
— Confidential local ride for one person and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius;
AAA service vehicles are limiting passengers to one per vehicle, in accordance with established COVID-19 safety protocols. Additional passengers need to make other arrangements.
Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance to use Tow to Go. It is designed as a safety net for those who did not plan ahead. Always choose a designated driver before celebrating.
In some situations, AAA may need to make other arrangements to get an impaired individual a safe ride home.
Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.
