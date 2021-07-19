ALBANY -- Do you live in Albany City Commission Ward IV and have questions? A series of town hall meetings this week and next will provide an opportunity to get answers and comment on city operations.
Commissioner Chad Warbington will hold the first of the sessions Tuesday evening. All of the town hall meetings begin at 5:30 p.m., with the Tuesday session at Magnolia Elementary School.
The commissioner expects public safety will be a top concern.
“The (police) chief will be there,” Warbington said. “We’ll talk about some of the initiatives we started. Albany Utilities is always a topic people like to talk about. I’ll have some city staff on hand to address what’s on citizens’ minds.”
Warbington previously held several town hall events, but they have been sidelined due to the COVID-19 pandemic for more than a year.
“That was one of my main things when I took office, I wanted to have regular discussions with citizens,” Warbington said. “These are really the first regular ones since COVID.”
The other two meetings are scheduled for Thursday at Robert Cross Middle School and July 29 at West Town Elementary School.
