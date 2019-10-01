ALBANY — The families of southwest Georgia who are in need of gifts under the Christmas tree this year are encouraged to get their documentation together to register for Toys for Tots.
The Toys for Tots campaign was officially kicked off at Marine Corps Logistics Base-Albany on Tuesday, where base officials, the Young Marines, Salvation Army and the Marine Corps Reserve participated in getting the word out.
In the Albany area during the 2018 campaign, the results amounted to 51,500 toys distributed with 5,436 children supported.
Sgt. Shereka Slater, the coordinator for this year's campaign, said there is another side to Marines that exists beyond the tough exterior.
"There is another side to us," she said.
Registration of families is taking place 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 28-31 and Nov. 11-14 at the Salvation Army office located at 304 W. Second Ave. Meanwhile, the traditional Toys for Tots bins are expected to be visible in area businesses and churches during the holiday season.
"We encourage everyone in the community to get engaged this year," Slater said.
In the end, seeing the smiles on children's faces makes it worthwhile.
"Hope is the key, and hope is what the Marine Corps Reserve is giving," Slater said.
Slater said this year's goal is to beat last year's income.
"Last year we did really well," she said. "This year, we are looking to surpass that.
"We are trying to get more community involvement."
Slater said those making donations should give a new, unwrapped toy with a maximum value of $15. There is also the option of making a monetary contribution.
To register children up to age 14 for toys, families need to provide Salvation Army the following:
— State issued picture ID;
— Birth certificates for all children being applied for;
— Current food stamp summary in the name of the adult applicant;
— Current rent receipt in the name of the adult applicant or his/her spouse;
— Current utility bill in the name of the adult applicant or his/her spouse;
— Verification of all income for the entire house;
— Medicare cards for everyone.
Capt. Rebecca Sullivan, corps officer for the Salvation Army office in Albany, said there is great need. As the campaign was kicking off Tuesday, she was already receiving phone calls about Toys for Tots.
"There are so many children that do not have Christmas," she said.
Sullivan said the relationship between the Marines and Salvation Army has been a strong one, in turn bringing in a great deal of energy to the annual campaign.
Those that present documents will only need to make them available for the Salvation Army to see. Copies will not be made.
The issue of documentation can be burdensome for some.
"The biggest challenge is making sure all the documents are there," Sullivan said. "We try not to turn anyone away. We will try to work with all the documents they have."
Questions or further information on the registration process can be obtained by calling Salvation Army at (229) 435-1428.
For more information on getting involved in the Toys for Tots campaign, contact Slater at shereka.slater@usmc.mil or call (229) 639-5476. Individuals can also visit albany-ga.toysfortots.org.