Tracy Taylor to make bid for District 12 state Senate seat

ALBANY — Albany firefighter Tracy Taylor has experience in local politics, having sought the Albany mayor’s gavel (twice), a Georgia House seat and a post on the Dougherty County Commission.
The Dougherty County Republican Party chairman now has set his sights on the District 12 state Senate seat currently held by Freddie Powell Sims, a Dawson Democrat. The party primaries for candidates looking to be on the fall ballot is May 19 for state and local candidates.
“When I look at District 12 and I talk to the citizens in Dougherty County, Sumter County, Terrell County, they just haven’t seen any results in District 12 in 12 years,” said Taylor, who works as a full-time firefighter in Waycross and part-time in Albany.
Taylor, who finished fifth among the seven-candidate field in the November mayor’s race, initially considered running in the House District 153 race against incumbent Albany Democrat CaMia Hopson.
He chose to instead run for the Senate seat in the district that includes all or parts of Baker, Calhoun, Clay, Dougherty, Mitchell, Quitman, Randoph, Stewart, Sumter, Terrell and Webster counties.
“There’s two main issues that stuck out to me to reach a decision to challenge this senator,” Taylor said.
One involves legislation introduced during the 2019 session by Savannah state Rep. Lester Jackson. Powell was on a study group with Jackson and others and has said she was told the idea was to draft a resolution looking at assisting the three public historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) in the state and pulled her name from the bill drafted without her knowledge.
“(The first is) when she cosponsored the bill to separate Albany State, Fort Valley State and Savannah State (and) when the details were called out about the merger she retracted and said she didn’t know it would end the HBCU designation,” Taylor said.
The candidate said his second issue involves Powell’s criticism of food bank Second Harvest and its response in the wake of Hurricane Michael.
“She called for their departure, for them to leave the Albany area,” Taylor said. “She said she received complaints it was not open during business hours (when) it was supposed to be open and that it did not provide services during Hurricane Michael. When I talked to them, they said that was a false narrative.”
As far as his being a Republican challenging an incumbent in a traditionally Democratic district, Taylor said that he believes voters are looking for younger, more conservative leaders for the future. As a Republican, he has a relationship with Gov. Brian Kemp that he believes could help in bringing industry to the area.
“You’d be surprised how many people don’t know who their state senator is, who don’t know who their state representative is,” Taylor said. “I think people need somebody they can talk to and call and be in contact with. I believe the district needs someone young. I’m 36.”
Taylor said he embraces the traditional conservative take on eliminating Common Core educational standards for grade school students, but also would favor medical marijuana to be available to those who need it.
“I would like to see a piece of legislation passed for medical marijuana and for (farmers) to be able to harvest medical marijuana in the state of Georgia because this is an agricultural state,” he said. “I’d like to see more industry come to Dougherty County. I’d like to see more businesses come to Sumter County. I believe in regionalism.”
Having learned from previous campaigns, Taylor said he is putting an exploratory team together and will make his case in coming weeks after he officially kicks off his campaign.
“I do believe the Republican base is energized more than ever,” he said. “I do think people are woke for change in the Dougherty County area. The old politics is running out. That’s why it’s a good time for me.
“I’m sure I’ll be in the Albany area for a long time, and I will run until my legs fall off.”
The Herald has also learned that the third-place finisher in the Albany mayoral race, former Albany City Commissioner Henry Mathis, plans to challenge Hopson for the HD 153 seat.
