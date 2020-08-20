ALBANY -- As announced in an article that appeared in Wednesday's Albany Herald, South Georgia Rails to Trails Inc. has filed a civil complaint against the city of Albany for breach of contract over the city's failure to follow through with development of a trail on 13.62 miles of land that stretches from downtown Albany to Sasser in Terrell County.
In a statement obtained by The Albany Herald that bears the names of South Georgia Rails to Trails President Billups “Bo” Johnson, Project Manager Spencer Lee and attorney William C. Berryman Jr., the organization said:
South Georgia Rails to Trails Inc., a Georgia nonprofit corporation, regretfully announces the unfortunate necessity to file a civil complaint against the City of Albany (City) for breach of contract.
In 2015, SGRT contractually agreed to convey to the city of Albany 13.62 linear miles of a former railroad corridor consisting of 185.5 acres of real estate in exchange for $150,000 and the city’s written obligation and promise to build a multi-use recreational trail from Albany to the city of Sasser. The construction of the entire trail was to be completed within five years -- by the date of May 14, 2020. Following the conveyance and through May 14, 2020, SGRT worked diligently with (the) city to uphold its responsibilities under the agreement through the joint funding of a $31,600 Master Plan submitted on Sept. 2, 2016 entitled “Albany-Sasser Rail Trail Corridor Study, Branding and Implementation Report” (the Master Plan). The Master Plan called for the trail to have an asphaltic surface in order to accommodate multiple users. The city prepared detailed engineering specifications for the trail's construction in accord with the Master Plan, and SGRT agreed with the engineering specifications in a letter to the city. The city then requested bids for construction of the Lee County and Dougherty County portions of the trail on two separate occasions; however, the city never accepted the bids in order to proceed with trail construction.
In 2015, the city of Albany had an immediate need and desire to provide customers in rapidly growing Lee County with natural gas and fiber optic internet service. The city also needed to access additional natural gas pressure from a gas main line located at Armena Road in Lee County near the rail corridor for the purpose of allowing for the stabilization and increased gas pressure in the existing system in north Albany as well as for providing additional capacity to the Albany system. The utility lines were quickly placed underground in the corridor shortly after the 2015 agreement was executed and the city is now refusing to complete the build-out of any portion of the trail system.
Following more than 26 years of hard work by its volunteer board and members of the community and expenditures of funds donated by the citizens of Albany, Dougherty County and beyond, SGRT in 2015 made the carefully considered decision to enter into a partnership with the city for development, operation and management of the trail, whereby SGRT would entrust its only physical asset to the city in exchange for the city’s financing and construction of the trail. SGRT assumed that the city would stand behind the promises that it made in the Agreement. To the dismay of SGRT’s directors and other members of the community, the city knowingly breached the Agreement. To the best of SGRT’s knowledge and belief, the decision not to comply with the Agreement was never placed on a meeting agenda of the City Commission nor discussed in a public meeting. SGRT can only assume that such decision was made in secret, perhaps in violation of the Georgia Open Records Act. There has been no formal, written notice to SGRT of the city’s position regarding the Agreement and its unilateral action to ignore its terms.
SGRT has no other recourse but to ask the court for relief in this matter. We continue to be hopeful that the trail will be constructed as agreed upon and that SGRT can resume our partnership with the city.
City of Albany Attorney Nathan Davis said early Thursday afternoon that he was not yet prepared to comment on the suit.
"With the commission meeting and then a special called meeting today, I haven't had the opportunity to give it proper attention," Davis said. "I just sent a copy of the document to commission members late last night."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.