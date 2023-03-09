Trail section linking Albany State to downtown Albany scheduled for completion over the summer

Dougherty County and Albany State University officials and students were among those who tossed a shovelful of dirt on Thursday during a groundbreaking for a 1.3-mile trail section that will pass through the university campus.

 Staff Photo: Alan Mauldin

ALBANY – For many people, the word connectivity brings connotations of the world of the internet. But a new Flint River Trail section linking Albany State University to downtown Albany hearkens back to an older meaning of the term.

On Thursday, Dougherty County officials were joined by university and Albany officials to break ground on the 1.3-mile section that will extend from Radium Springs Road at the campus to West Broad Avenue downtown.

