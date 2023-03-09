Dougherty County and Albany State University officials and students were among those who tossed a shovelful of dirt on Thursday during a groundbreaking for a 1.3-mile trail section that will pass through the university campus.
ALBANY – For many people, the word connectivity brings connotations of the world of the internet. But a new Flint River Trail section linking Albany State University to downtown Albany hearkens back to an older meaning of the term.
On Thursday, Dougherty County officials were joined by university and Albany officials to break ground on the 1.3-mile section that will extend from Radium Springs Road at the campus to West Broad Avenue downtown.
The trail will pass under Broad Avenue, giving pedestrians and cyclists a safe way to get to the other side of the busy thoroughfare without using the busy street intersection.
“The completion of this project holds the prospect of one day (linking) this end of the trail to Radium Springs for residents and citizens to enjoy,” County Commission Chairman Lorenzo Heard said during remarks prior to the ceremonial tossing of dirt for the groundbreaking.
Students will have easier access to downtown and be able to walk, run or bike along the trail, which also will provide a scenic venue, he said.
“It brings me joy to stand here today to say Albany State will not only be a part of the trail, the trail will be a part of Albany State,” university President Marion Fedrick said. “Albany has to be a college town, because you have the largest HBCU (historically black college or university) in Georgia in Albany.
“You’ve heard of the history of Albany State, and this will bring people here to hear this history.”
The project, which has a price tag of about $1.5 million, is expected to be completed by the end of the summer, County Administrator Michael McCoy said. The next phase is a 3-mile section that will complete the trail from downtown to the park at Radium Springs, and McCoy predicted that could happen within three years.
Funding for the project will come from the county’s special-purpose local-option sales tax and transportation special-purpose local-option sales tax along with money from the Georgia Board of Regents, which granted permission to construct the concrete trail.
“As you know, we are working very diligently along with the city of Albany to develop downtown,” McCoy said. “This will be a safe way for students to access downtown."