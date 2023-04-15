Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Updated: April 15, 2023 @ 4:26 pm
A train carrying potentially hazardous materials derailed and caught on fire Saturday in a village in central Maine, officials said.
The Rockwood Fire and Rescue Department said the train derailed north of Rockwood, a village in Somerset County that borders Moosehead Lake -- the largest body of fresh water in the state.
It is not yet clear what materials the train may have been carrying or which company is involved.
CNN has contacted the fire department for further details.
Somerset County Emergency Management Agency Director Michael Smith said there was a train derailment Saturday in Northern Somerset County and multiple state and local responders were "on scene".
Smith said the Jackman-Moose River Fire and Rescue Department and Maine Forest Service were expected to release a joint statement on the derailment later Saturday afternoon.
This story is developing.
