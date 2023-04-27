Train derailment in Wisconsin sends 2 containers into the Mississippi River, operator says

Train cars fell into the Mississippi River in Wisconsin after a train derailed on April 27.

A train derailment in southwestern Wisconsin on Thursday sent two derailed containers into the Mississippi River, and at least one crew member received medical attention, according to the train's operator.

The train derailed around 12:15 p.m. local time near the village of De Soto, and all crew members have since been accounted for, according to BNSF Railway.

CNN's Pete Muntean contributed to this report.

