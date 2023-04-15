Train derails and causes forest fire in Rockwood, Maine but officials say no hazardous materials involved

A train carrying potentially hazardous materials derailed near Rockwood, Maine on April 15.

 Rockwood Fire & Rescue

The train cars that derailed near a village in central Maine Saturday and caused a large fire were not carrying hazardous materials, officials said, adding there was no threat to public safety.

Officials say the derailed fright train cars were carrying lumber and wiring. Other carts were carrying hazardous materials but were unaffected by the derailment and the fire, a spokesperson for the Canadian Pacific Kansas City rail network said. Officials said the derailment likely was caused by a washout of ice and debris on the tracks.

CNN's Emma Tucker contributed to this report.

