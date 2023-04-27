Proposed restrictions on gender-affirming care faced new hurdles in Kansas, Missouri and Tennessee this week, as health care for transgender patients evolves into a hallmark issue for Republican-led states and GOP-controlled assemblies.

The US Justice Department sued to challenge a new Tennessee law banning certain medical care to transgender youth, while a Missouri judge temporarily blocked limits on gender-affirming care -- issued by the state attorney general -- from taking effect Thursday. And in Kansas, state lawmakers on Wednesday fell short of the two-thirds majority needed to override the governor's veto of a bill that would strip physicians of their licenses if they provide care to those under age 18.

CNN's Devan Cole, Amy Simonson and Shawna Mizelle contributed to this report.

