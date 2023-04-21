A transgender woman has sued Maryland's corrections department in federal court, alleging she was improperly housed with male inmates while jailed for three months in 2021 and 2022 -- and was sexually assaulted and denied hormone treatment during that time.

The suit also alleges the plaintiff, Chelsea Gilliam, then was transferred to a different facility but improperly placed in solitary confinement there for about three months because of her gender identity.

