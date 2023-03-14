DOT.jpeg

The Georgia Department of Transportation announced it awarded 23 projects in January at the February State Transportation Board Meeting.

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Transportation announced it awarded 23 projects in January at the February State Transportation Board Meeting. One project was subsequently deferred, bringing the January letting total to 22 projects valued at $70,387,382.

The largest resurfacing project is worth approximately $7 million and was awarded to C. W. Matthews Contracting Company Inc. The project consists of milling, inlay, and plant mix resurfacing 7.16 miles of State Route 120 from SR 120 ALT to the Fulton County line in Cobb County. This contract, along with 11 other resurfacing projects, represents 67% of the awarded funds.

