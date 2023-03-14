ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Transportation announced it awarded 23 projects in January at the February State Transportation Board Meeting. One project was subsequently deferred, bringing the January letting total to 22 projects valued at $70,387,382.
The largest resurfacing project is worth approximately $7 million and was awarded to C. W. Matthews Contracting Company Inc. The project consists of milling, inlay, and plant mix resurfacing 7.16 miles of State Route 120 from SR 120 ALT to the Fulton County line in Cobb County. This contract, along with 11 other resurfacing projects, represents 67% of the awarded funds.
There were two bridge construction projects that represent 19% of the awarded funds. The first project consists of construction of a 0.3-mile bridge and approaches on SR 112 over Commissioners Creek in Wilkinson County. The second project includes construction of a 0.208-mile bridge and approaches on Wardlow Road (CR 251) over West Fork Deep Creek in Tift County.
Two maintenance projects represent 7% of the awarded funds. The projects include bridge rehabilitation on various roads in Brooks, Clayton and Thomas counties.
Construction projects represent 6%, or approximately $3 million, of the awarded funds. The projects include construction of a roundabout on SR 138 at East Fairview Road in Rockdale county.
The remaining 1% is allotted for two safety projects in Cobb, Colquitt, Cook, DeKalb, Dougherty, Douglas, Fulton and Worth counties. These safety projects consist of signing and pavement marking upgrades at hundreds of at-grade railroad crossings.
The January awards bring the total construction contracts for Fiscal Year 2023 to $1.1 billion. This total includes TIA, Design-Bid-Build, and locally administered projects. Fiscal Year 2023 began July 1, 2022.
Bids for design-bid-build projects were received on Jan. 20, and contracts were awarded to the lowest qualified bidders on Feb. 3.
Contractors and consultants, including disadvantaged business enterprises, registered small businesses and veteran-owned small businesses interested in bidding on projects or performing work must prequalify with Georgia DOT. To learn more, visit https://www.dot.ga.gov/GDOT/Pages/DBE.aspx.