Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said Wednesday there has been an "uptick" in recent aviation incidents and called on participants at a Federal Aviation Administration safety summit to help find the "root causes" of the issues.

"We are particularly concerned because we have seen an uptick in serious close calls," Buttigieg said in his opening remarks, referring to a series of near collisions on runways across the US.

