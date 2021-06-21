ATLANTA – Traveler enthusiasm continues to grow as destinations re-open around the world. The European Union voted recently to add the United States to its safe travel list.
While this would make it easier for Americans to vacation in Europe without quarantining, each of the 27 member states may have different testing and vaccination requirements for inbound travelers.
“This is an exciting and confusing time for Americans who are eager to plan a vacation,” Debbie Haas, vice president of travel for AAA–The Auto Club Group, said in a news release. “It’s clear that vaccinated travelers have fewer constraints, but vaccine and testing requirements vary by destination and type of trip. This can be especially challenging for travelers to navigate on their own, so AAA encourages Americans to work with a trusted travel adviser.”
AAA travel advisors have begun using a new virtual tool, which enables them to check the travel status of any destination in the world, with just the click of a button. That includes timely information regarding a destination’s:
-- Travel restrictions
-- Vaccine or COVID-19 test requirements
-- Quarantine policies
-- Mask mandates
-- Any health documents you may need before or during your trip.
There’s no greater example of the disparity in travel requirements than our nation’s 50th state. Hawaii remains one of the top travel destinations for Americans. However, many are unaware of the strict protocols for incoming travelers, even those who were vaccinated in the continental United States.
When the state reaches a vaccination rate of 60%, the vaccination exception will reportedly extend to travelers vaccinated in the United States, traveling domestically.
“Hawaii is a great option to get away right now, but understanding the COVID requirements is a key part of planning an enjoyable vacation,” Haas added.
Travelers planning a trip to Hawaii or any future flight should prepare for crowded airplanes and longer lines at terminals. Air travel continues to recover from the pandemic. The TSA screened 2.09 million passengers last Sunday. That’s the highest level since March 7, 2020, yet 20 percent less than the same day in 2019.
The TSA warns of longer-than-normal wait times at checkpoints around the country, due to increased passenger totals and a shortage of TSA agents following the pandemic. AAA encourages air travelers to check in at least three hours before their flight to ensure they have enough time to get through security.
Long lines have also become more common at state and national parks. In some cases, visitors have reported multihour-long waits to get in, as the parks (and even nearby hotels and restaurants) reach capacity.
“Open air destinations like national parks are increasingly popular this year, because of the pandemic,” Haas said. “If you plan on visiting popular sites like Yellowstone or Mount Rushmore this summer, make sure you plan ahead. Just because you drive over, it doesn’t mean you can get in.
“AAA has relationships with tour operators, giving our Travel Advisors access to rooms that aren’t available to the general public. By booking a guided tour, travelers can relax knowing that our trusted partners will navigate the evolving environment for them."
The decision to get vaccinated is a personal choice. However, vaccinated travelers currently have more options and fewer required protocols when traveling. Although some countries require incoming travelers to be vaccinated, non-vaccinated travelers can often gain admittance by passing a COVID-19 test. Be sure to work with a travel advisor to understand the travel requirements before booking a trip.
Travelers are urged to check the expiration date on their passports. Many countries may not allow you to enter if your passport expires within 6 months from the return date. Plan ahead. Because of delays, caused by the pandemic, passport renewals may take up to 8-12 weeks. The process could be reduced to 2-3 weeks for an expedited service, but at a cost of $60-$100.
Whatever their plans, AAA encourages all travelers to consider travel insurance. There are various coverage options to protect health and financial investments from unexpected circumstances before and during a trip. If there’s anything the pandemic has taught us, it’s to be prepared for the unexpected. Travel Advisors can help choose the policy that best fits your needs.
