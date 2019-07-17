TIFTON — Country music fans are in for a treat in Tifton on Sept. 19, when Grammy Award-winning artist Travis Tritt will play in concert at the University of Georgia Tifton Campus.
The concert, which is being produced by Six String Southern Productions, will feature Tritt with his full band.
Sarah Mathis, marketing and PR manager for Six String, said the company thought that Travis Tritt would be a good fit for the Tifton area.
"We've been bringing shows to Tifton since 2015, averaging about a couple of shows a year, including shows with Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard, Vince Gill, Clint Black and Dwight Yoakam," Mathis said. "We also work with Travis frequently across the Southeast, most recently in Albany back in February, so it was only a matter of time before we brought him to Tifton.
"The Tifton community and south Georgia have really supported our shows, which are primarily in country music, so it seemed to us that Travis was a natural fit and would be well-received."
Tritt will play many of his classic hits like "Modern Day Bonnie and Clyde," "Country Club," "Here's A Quarter" and "It's a Great Day to be Alive." There will not be an opening act at the concert, Mathis said.
The concert will take place from 8-10 p.m., and tickets can be purchased in advance by calling (877) 725-8849 or online at ticketalternative.com.
"We hope that fans are able to experience a great evening of first-class entertainment right here in south Georgia without having to travel several hours typically to see this caliber of artist," Mathis said.