Treasury warned it would take 'extraordinary measures' because of the debt limit. Here's what that means

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, here in Washington in 2022, formally put Congress on notice last week that the agency will have to start taking "extraordinary measures" after the US reaches its $31.4 trillion debt limit on Thursday.

 Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

But the nation is not yet at the debt ceiling crisis point that could tank the financial markets, suspend Social Security payments to senior citizens, hurt the economy and cause other chaos.

